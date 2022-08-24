Cruise control is in full force as Top Gun: Maverick has defied all the odds and become one of the biggest success stories of 2022. Raking in over $1.4 Billion globally and overtaking Avengers: Infinity War at the global box office, the sequel to the 1986 film has become the biggest film of 2022. Looks like you really cant bruise the Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick stars Tom Cruise and is directed by Joseph Kosinski with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. Top Gun Maverick Movie Review: Tom Cruise's Legacy Sequel is a Gripping, Emotional Spectacle That Honours the Original! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet:

'Top Gun: Maverick' has been the box office success of 2022, raking in around $1.4 billion globally. For director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, it's been a huge surprise pic.twitter.com/q8qH6XScpD — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2022

