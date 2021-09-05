US companies including Lyft Inc, American Airlines Group and Silicon Laboratories voiced their displeasure on Sunday at new Texas laws on abortion, handguns, and voting limitations.

U.S. companies including Lyft, American Airlines Group and Silicon Laboratories voiced their displeasure at new Texas laws on abortion, handguns and voting limitations https://t.co/5vH1BCNiCQ pic.twitter.com/EmU5UveifI — Reuters (@Reuters) September 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)