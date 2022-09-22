On Thursday, the United States placed sanctions on Iran's morality police for abuse of women following the protest that erupted in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the morality police. Meanwhile, the United Nations experts also condemned Mahsa Amini's death. The 22-year-old died in police custody after her arrest for allegedly failing to comply with Iran's strict rules on women's dress by wearing an "improper hijab". Mahsa Amini Death: 31 Civilians Killed by Iran Security Forces in Crackdown on Anti-Hijab Law Protestors, Says Human Rights Outfit.

US Places Sanctions on Iran’s Morality Police

U.S. places sanctions on Iran's morality police for abuse of women https://t.co/FAVqMeQMbC pic.twitter.com/k00AyEUTsg — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2022

