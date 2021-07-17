US Retail Sales Unexpectedly Increased in June 2021 As Consumers Start To Spend on Goods Again

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in June as consumers have started to spend on goods again after the early days of the reopening diverted most of their cash to dining and entertainment https://t.co/YHaGzx9v9M pic.twitter.com/OI6RoFujK1 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 17, 2021

