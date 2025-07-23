In its latest move, ride-hailing company Uber rolled out its "Women Preferred" feature on Wednesday, July 23, allowing female customers in the United States to request women drivers only. After successful pilots in over 40 countries, this feature makes its US debut in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit, allowing women to request rides with female drivers and female drivers to opt in to picking up women riders exclusively, according to reports. The move comes in direct response to feedback from women who said they wanted these options for greater safety, comfort, and flexibility. "The major announcement was made to address safety concerns of female riders," said Camiel Irving, Uber’s vice president of operations."When we make our platform better for women, we make it better for everyone," Irving announced in a video. ‘Uber for Teens’: Ride-Hailing Major Launches New Service in India, Claims To Offer Safe and Reliable Transport for Teenagers.

Uber 'Women Preferences' Feature Rolled Out in US More choice. More control. Women told us they wanted the option to be matched with other women—and we listened. Now, after piloting these features in dozens of countries, we're bringing Women Preferences to the US. 🙋‍♀️ Riders can choose a woman driver 🚘 Drivers get more… pic.twitter.com/mGmxXB50Qd — Uber (@Uber) July 23, 2025

