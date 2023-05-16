Uganda Police have confirmed the arrest of off duty Police Constable Ivan Wabwire who on May 12 shot and killed an Indian money lender Uttam Bhandari near Parliament in Kampala over a loan of Rs 46,000. CCTV video retrieved from the crime scene shows PC Wabwire firing multiple bullets at Mr Bhandari at close range after a brief discussion. The other people who were in the office were seen running out for their lives. Uganda: Indian National Allegedly Shot Dead by Cop in Kampala, Says Report.

Watch Disturbing Video Here:

#VIDEO: @PoliceUg are investigating a case of murder by shooting that happened today at Rajja Chambers in Kampala. UTTAM BHANDARI an Indian by Nationality and the Director of TFS Financial Services was shot dead by a police officer only identified as No.67029 PC Wabwire Ivan. pic.twitter.com/8p7Q8zQUv0 — CTV Uganda (@ctvuganda) May 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)