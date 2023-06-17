At least 40 people, including children, were killed, and several were left injured after militants linked to Islamic State launched an attack on a school in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. Uganda has sent troops with heavy deployment of security at the Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe following the attack. Uganda: Indian National Allegedly Shot Dead by Cop in Kampala, Says Report.

Uganda School Militant Attack:

Almeno 40 persone sono state uccise in Uganda, incluso bambini, dopo un attacco dei terroristi dello Stato Islamico. https://t.co/4TosBenN2i — Daniele Angrisani (@putino) June 17, 2023

Security deployed:

WATCH :Heavy deployment of security at the Lhubirira Secondary school in Mpondwe, Kasese, as security forces have cordoned off the area. This after the ADF attack left several dead.#NTVNews 📹 David Bukenya pic.twitter.com/HQilgDlAvR — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) June 17, 2023

