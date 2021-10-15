UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after being stabbed multiple times while attending a constituency surgery at a church in Essex on Friday.

Essex Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the stabbing attack.

UK Conservative MP David Amess dies after a stabbing attack. Amess was stabbed "multiple times" during an event in his local constituency in Essex, southeast England: AFP New Agency pic.twitter.com/ksd8Okubxe — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) October 15, 2021

