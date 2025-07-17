The UK government has unveiled plans to lower the voting age to 16 for all national elections, aiming to increase youth engagement in the democratic process. If passed by Parliament, the reform would align England and Northern Ireland with Scotland and Wales, where 16- and 17-year-olds already vote in devolved elections. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the initiative is part of efforts to “break down barriers to participation.” The move comes after the 2024 general election recorded a turnout of just 59.7%, the lowest since 2001. What Are New UK Immigration Rules, Announced by British PM Keir Starmer To Tighten Up Migration Policy?

UK Lowers Voting Age

#BREAKING UK Lowers Voting Age to 16 PM Keir Starmer announces voting age will drop from 18 to 16 for all UK elections Says 16-year-olds earn, pay taxes, and deserve a voice in democracy pic.twitter.com/grN81EAkQ7 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 17, 2025

BREAKING: Keir Starmer announces that the UK is lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 in all UK elections. pic.twitter.com/HOAbkCJJ1R — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 17, 2025

