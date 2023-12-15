At least 26 people were injured, six severely, after a municipal councillor detonated multiple grenades inside a room in Keretsky in Ukraine's Transcarpathia. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. As per the reports, the councillor entered the room during a council meeting in Transcarpathia. The video shows him taking out the grenades as he detonates them. More details are awaited. Ukraine Could Lose Its War With Russia if US Delays Military Aid, Warns Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff.

Multiple Injured After Municipal Councillor Detonates Grenades

JUST IN - Many injured after lawmaker detonates multiple grenades during a council meeting in Transcarpathia, western Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Vmi1sUPxKG — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 15, 2023

Ukraine Bomb Attack

In Transcarpathia, Western Ukraine, a government deputy detonated grenades in the building of a village council. 26 wounded, six in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/yTVdlnOpzF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 15, 2023

