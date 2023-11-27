Severe storms have plunged over two thousand towns and villages in war-torn Ukraine into darkness as the fragile power grid grapples with the aftermath. Reportedly, 2,019 settlements across 16 regions are currently cut off from the grid. Regional authorities noted that temperatures have plummeted below freezing, compounded by gusts reaching up to 72 kilometres per hour. Social media is flooded with visuals depicting the alarming situation, providing a glimpse into the challenges faced by the war-ravaged nation. Sochi Storm: Widespread Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Russia's Largest Resort City; Railway Tracks Damaged, High-Rise Buildings Inundated (Watch Videos).

Severe Storm Hits Ukraine

Storm in Crimea, southern Ukraine and Russia. pic.twitter.com/k7RTHtmqzV — SprinterX (@sprinter99800) November 27, 2023

Ukraine Faces Power Outages

Bad weather has caused power outages in more than 2,000 towns and villages in 16 regions of Ukraine and has also blocked road traffic. I am grateful to all rescuers, utility workers, the National Police, local authorities, and engineers working around the clock to help people. pic.twitter.com/5Md8dzk5sl — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 27, 2023

JUST IN - Storm cuts power across Ukrainehttps://t.co/nTm9cdcNX2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 27, 2023

Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc in Ukraine

On Sunday, a major storm, dubbed "Bettina" by meteorologists, hit Crimea with huge waves and coastal flooding. Ukraine says the storm as damaged Russian coastal defences. Here are 3 clips from Sochi. pic.twitter.com/luVSywjWTy — Mike (@Doranimated) November 27, 2023

