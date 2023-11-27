According to initial reports, Russian coastal defence lines and the country’s largest resort city, Sochi, were reportedly wrecked by the powerful storm that blew over the Crimean peninsula on Sunday, November 26. Pics and Videos of the widespread flooding and powerful storm winds in Sochi have surfaced online. Several videos showed the intensity of the waves and flooding generated around the high-rise buildings in the region. Winter Storm in US: Snow, Rain Slam California as Michigan Suffers Freezing Temperatures Amid Power Outages.

Sochi Storm

A powerful storm hit #Sochi. It washed out the railway and flooded the first floors of high-rise buildings. pic.twitter.com/mU78TnAS7y — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 27, 2023

High-Rise Buildings Inundated in Sochi

Railway Tracks Damaged in Sochi

In #Lazarevskoye #Sochi #ruZZia megastorm damaged railroad tracks, there was a partial collapse of the ground. More than 50 trains were delayed. pic.twitter.com/UvQV3Bv6Ai — Aurora Borealis 🤫 (@aborealis940) November 27, 2023

