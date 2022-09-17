Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US Sportswear Nike for leaving the Russian market. He called the move "right decision" to pull out of Russia. "This is an example of how business can play a significant role in protecting humanity and freedom. If a state chooses the path of terror, it is the duty of every self-respecting company to distance itself from such a state," Zelenskyy said, reports Reuters.

Check Tweet:

