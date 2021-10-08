Kyiv, October 8: Ukrainian carrier SkyUp Airlines has decided to do away with skirts, heels and tight shirts after collecting feedback from flight attendants about their uniforms. A new dress code has been issued. Now, female flight attendants will don white sneakers and a loose orange suit with trousers.

