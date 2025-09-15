Ahmad Shah, known for his viral “Peeche Dekho Peeche” video, confirmed the news of his younger brother Umer Shah’s passing on Instagram today, September 15. In his post, he wrote, "This is to inform the little shining star of our family, Umer Shah has returned to Allah Almighty. I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers💔😭💔." As per media reports, Umer died of a sudden cardiac arrest after vomit entered his lungs, leading to the tragic incident. Sana Yousaf Shot Dead: Pakistani Social Media Influencer Shot Dead at Her Residence in Islamabad, Police Arrest Man Identified As Umar Hayat.

Ahmad Shah’s Younger Brother Umer Shah Passes Away

