UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his displeasure against the Russian invasion. He called it an 'affront' ahead of one year anniversary of the Russian invasion. The UN General Assembly backed Kyiv and its allies, calling for a "just and lasting peace." Russia-Ukraine War: India, Ukraine Discuss Ten-Point Peace Formula.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Speech Against Russia

⚡️UN chief calls Russian invasion an 'affront' ahead of one year anniversary. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "an affront to our collective conscience" at the UN General Assembly on Feb. 22, the BBC reported. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 23, 2023

