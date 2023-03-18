Wyoming has become the first US state to outlaw the use or prescription of medication abortion pills on March 17. However, morning after pills used after sex but before a pregnancy are exempted from the ban. Violation of the ban is to be treated as a criminal act with up to six months in jail. US Study Says Restricted Access to ‘Abortion’ Linked With Higher Suicide Rates.

Wyoming Bans Abortion Pills

UNITED STATES: Wyoming becomes the first state to ban abortion pills — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)