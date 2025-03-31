In a shocking incident in the United States, three women dined and dashed at a Chicago restaurant after devouring chicken wings and alfredo. After the incident, the three women bragged about the same on social media. As per reports, the birthday celebration at a Near North Side restaurant took an ugly turn when three women dined, dashed and bragged about it online. It was learned that the three women had reserved a table online with their name and phone number. Soon after the incident, a police report was filed with "investigating" underway. If charged, the three women would face a Class A misdemeanor for theft. Meanwhile, local businesses said that "dine and dash" is a growing trend where people eat up hundreds of dollars of food before leaving the restaurant without paying. Girls Fight in Galgotias University Campus Viral Video: Fierce Catfight Breaks Out Between Female Students in Greater Noida As Bystanders Watch!

Three Women Dine and Dash at Chicago Restaurant

3 women dine and dash at a Chicago restaurant after devouring chicken wings and alfredo before bragging about it on social media. The geniuses had even reserved a table online with their name and phone number. Local businesses say this is a growing trend where people eat up… pic.twitter.com/9XMXTcPueK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)