On Thursday, Justice Department officials announced the arrest of an Army soldier, Sgt Korbein Schultz, on allegations of selling confidential information pertaining to US military capabilities to China. Schultz, a 24-year-old intelligence analyst, was arrested at Fort Campbell, located on the Tennessee-Kentucky border, immediately following the release of a six-count indictment. The charges against him include conspiracy to obtain and disclose military defence information and bribery of a public official. It is reported that Schultz received a minimum of 14 payments, amounting to a total of USD 42,000. Pentagon Documents Leak: Suspect Jack Teixeira in Leak Probe Talked About God, Guns and War Secrets.

US Analyst Arrested for Leaking Military Secrets

BREAKING: US army intelligence analyst has been arrested for allegedly selling military secrets for $42,000 to an individual in China — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)