US B-2 stealth bombers departed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri en route to a strategic base in Guam, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Saturday, June 21. The long-range bombers are being supported by four Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft, two of which have already conducted mid-air refuelling operations over the Pacific. The remaining two tankers are trailing approximately 75 kilometres behind. Additionally, two more refuelling aircraft took off from north of San Francisco, heading toward a scheduled refuelling point near Hawaii. Iran Can Build Nuclear Weapon in 15 Days, Israeli Intelligence Believes; US Thinks Iran Would Make Nuclear Bomb If Ayatollah Khamenei Is Assassinated: Report.

US B2 Stealth Bombers Take Off From Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force Base

JUST IN: Three United States B-2 stealth bombers have taken off from an airbase in Missouri and are on their way to Guam pic.twitter.com/Rldo01FEdG — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 21, 2025

