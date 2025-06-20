Israeli intelligence believes Iran could build a nuclear weapon within 15 days, given its large stockpile of enriched uranium. However, US intelligence agencies maintain that Iran has not yet decided to develop a bomb. That stance remains unchanged since March, despite Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Senior US officials warn Iran may shift its stance if Israel assassinates Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei or if the US bombs the Fordo enrichment site. The divide underscores intensifying concerns as policy hawks push for preemptive military action. Israeli Stock Exchange Building at Ramat Gan in Tel Aviv Suffers Heavy Damage As Iran Continues Airstrikes Across Israel, Videos Surface.

Iran Can Build Nuclear Weapon in 15 Days, Believes Israel

JUST IN: Israeli intelligence believes that Iran can build a nuclear weapon in 15 days, according to a report from the New York Times. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 19, 2025

US Thinks Iran Would Act If Ayatollah Khamenei Is Killed

JUST IN: The New York Times reports US intelligence assessments are that Iran remains undecided about building a nuclear bomb — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 19, 2025

