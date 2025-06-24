A dramatic scene unfolded in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, when scorching temperatures caused a road to buckle and launch a car into the air. Reportedly, the shocking moment was captured on video by Albert Blackwell, who had been filming a bulging section of Siemers Drive on Sunday, June 22. Just as he moved for a better angle, the road suddenly heaved upward by more than 18 inches. The impact sent a passing vehicle airborne, though no injuries were reported. Authorities confirmed that two roads in the city buckled due to the heatwave. After the video surfaced on social media, officials warned residents to exercise caution as higher temperatures are forecast, increasing the risk of further buckling. US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Car Airborne After Road Buckles in Missouri

NEW: Road buckles in Missouri due to "extreme heat," sending a car airborne. "When I went back to get a front angle of cars going over the smaller buckle, the road exploded and rose over 18 inches, sending a car airborne," said the man who filmed the incident. The incident… pic.twitter.com/D0JSBDBZoF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 23, 2025

Cape Girardeau Authorities Warn of More Road Buckling

