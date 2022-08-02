US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, defying days of increasingly stark warnings from China that have sent tensions between the world’s two superpowers soaring. China sees official American contact with Taiwan as encouragement to make the island’s decades-old de facto independence permanent.

Watch Video:

US Democrat Nancy Pelosi leaves the plane at the airport in Taiwan The trip is the first by such a senior US official in decadeshttps://t.co/vSY0rSrunhpic.twitter.com/JeWGgzdEZ2 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 2, 2022

