FBI Director Kash Patel condemned the deadly shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, DC, as an act of terror. Taking to X on May 22, he said, “Targeted anti-Semitic violence is an attack on our core values and will be met with the full weight of federal law enforcement.” The tragic incident occurred outside the Jewish Museum on May 21, where a gunman opened fire, killing two people. According to NBC, the assailant reportedly shouted “Free Palestine” during his arrest. One of the victims was confirmed to be a staffer at the Israeli Embassy by Israel’s envoy to the UN. US Shooting: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Security Heightened at Country’s Missions Worldwide After 2 Embassy Staffers Killed in Washington DC.

Kash Patel Calls DC Shooting an ‘Act of Terror’

Last night’s act of terror has the full attention of the FBI. Targeted anti-Semitic violence is an attack on our core values and will be met with the full weight of federal law enforcement. The individual responsible will be held accountable, and the Bureau will continue pursuing… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 22, 2025

