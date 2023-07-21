According to reports, on Thursday, a sizable fire began to burn nearby Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport while being accompanied by explosions. The flame, which is allegedly occurring at 40th Street and Washington, was caught on video by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). The fire is not yet influencing the airport's operations, according to officials. Multiple big explosions at a propane tank yard have prompted a one-mile evacuation order near Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport. US Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chevron's Refinery in California’s El Segundo (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts at Propane Tank Yard Near Phoenix Sky Harbour Airport

🚨#BREAKING: A One-Mile radius Evacuation has been issued near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for multiple large explosions at a propane tank yard 📌#Phoenix | #Arizona ⁰Currently, there are multiple firefighters and emergency agencies responding to a series of… pic.twitter.com/jArYeJGhBi — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 21, 2023

BREAKING: A large fire is raging near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport #Arizona #US. Multiple explosions have been reported. pic.twitter.com/lzShIOzMzF — EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) July 21, 2023

Gnarliest propane tank fire happening now in Phoenix near Van Buren and 143, hoping the firefighters are okay 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6TgxQwtQFT — Yaya Martinez (@yayamartinez) July 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)