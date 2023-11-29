The US government is investigating multiple hacks suspected to have been launched by an Iranian government-linked cyber group against U.S. water facilities that were using Israeli-made technology, according to reports. One of the breaches made headlines Saturday after the Tehran-linked Cyber Avzngers group claimed responsibility for hitting a water authority in Pennsylvania. In total, the government is aware of and examining a "single digit" number of facilities that have been affected across the country, according to the two people who were granted anonymity to discuss details that had not yet been made public. Hackers Stole Over $400 Million From Crypto Projects in Multiple Cyber Attacks in 1st Quarter of 2023 in the US, Says Report.

US Investigating Cyber Attacks

NEW - The federal government is investigating multiple hacks suspected to have been launched by an Iranian government-linked cyber group against U.S. water facilities that were using Israeli-made technology, Politico reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 29, 2023

