A runaway kangaroo caused a chaotic car crash on Interstate 85 in Alabama after escaping from its owner. The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 29, at 11:50 AM near Macon County, between Montgomery and Auburn. The kangaroo, named Sheila, hopped onto the busy road, leading to a collision between two vehicles. A video of the kangaroo hopping along the highway went viral on social media. Authorities closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate near the 46-mile marker as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) worked with the animal's owner, Patrick Starr, to recover the animal. Sheila was tranquillised and safely retrieved at the scene, with no injuries reported. US: Naked Woman Creates Nuisance at Dallas Fort Worth Airport in Texas; Viral Video Shows Her Manhandling Security Staff, Vandalising Property (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Kangaroo Causes Car Crash in Alabama

I kid you not...there is currently a kangaroo that has escaped in Alabama. He is hopping down the interstate causing absolute mayhem. pic.twitter.com/VDbCuWVpWG — Will King (@wking__) April 29, 2025

Kangaroo Escapes, Triggers Crash on Interstate

ROO ON THE LOOSE: A runaway kangaroo named Sheila shocked Alabama drivers before being captured and returned safely to her owner. pic.twitter.com/GNAkH9CZ6L — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)