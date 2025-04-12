A Louisiana man is facing charges after he took his "emotional support animal," a horse, on a shopping spree at Walmart. Mason Webb and his group, known as the "Cut Throat Cowboys," went viral after the bizarre stunt, which was captured on video. In the footage, Webb and others can be seen riding horses through the aisles while shoppers look on in confusion. Webb later joked, "It was fun, we were famous. That's all. We didn’t wanna hurt nobody." However, the authorities were less amused, and Webb now faces charges of disturbing the peace and unlawfully posting criminal activity for notoriety. Naked Woman Statue in San Francisco: 45-Foot-Tall Nude Woman's Sculpture Named 'R-Evolution' Erected at Embarcadero Plaza in Front of Ferry Building (Watch Videos).

Louisiana Man Arrested After Riding 'Emotional Support' Horse Through Walmart

NEW: Louisiana man says he rode his horse through a Walmart because he had to bring his "emotional support animal" with him. Lmao. Mason Webb and the "Cut Throat Cowboys" went viral after they rode their horses around the store. "It was fun, we were famous. That's all. We… pic.twitter.com/TztCIysg9c — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 12, 2025

