San Francisco’s downtown just got a bold new addition: a towering 45-foot statue of a nude woman now stands in front of the iconic Ferry Building, aiming to spark conversation and “jazz up” the area, according to CBS News. Weighing 30,000 pounds, including its base, the massive naked woman sculpture is the work of artist Marco Cochrane, known for creating striking representations of the female form. The installation process included what one bystander jokingly described as a “surgical procedure” on the statue’s rear, highlighting the sheer scale and detail of the project. The statue, located at the foot of Market Street in Embarcadero Plaza, is expected to become a striking new landmark for both locals and visitors. KTVU will cover an event at 5:15 p.m., during which Cochrane will speak more about the piece. Elon Musk-Run X Shuts Down San Francisco Headquarters

45-Foot-Tall Nude Woman's Sculpture Named 'R-Evolution' Erected at Embarcadero Plaza

NEW: San Francisco has erected a statue of a woman with no clothes on which will be greeting visitors in front of the Ferry Building. The 45-foot-tall statue was installed to "jazz up downtown" according to CBS News. One worker was seen doing a "surgical procedure" on the… pic.twitter.com/QjxhbiYEpn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 10, 2025

45-foot statue of naked woman unveiled at Embarcadero Plaza at foot of Market Street in San Francisco. Artist @marcocochrane speaks out, 5:15 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/7hmg1zq1eR — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) April 10, 2025

