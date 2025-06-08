US President Donald Trump Says Federal Government Will Step In and Solve the Problem in California, Calls Governor Gavin Newsom 'Newscum'

Donald Trump also said that they will solve the problem of "RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved". His post came after protests erupted in Paramount, Los Angeles, following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Los Angeles, which resulted in multiple arrests on Friday, June 6.

US President Donald Trump Says Federal Government Will Step In and Solve the Problem in California, Calls Governor Gavin Newsom 'Newscum'
US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: PTI)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 08, 2025 07:38 AM IST

Taking to Truth Social, US President Donald Trump attacked California Governor Gavin Newsom over the situation in California. In his post, the US President called the governor of California "Newscum". "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem," his post read. Donald Trump also said that they will solve the problem of "RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved". His post came after protests erupted in Paramount, Los Angeles, following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Los Angeles, which resulted in multiple arrests on Friday, June 6. World Environment Day 2025: Essential Tips and Beginner’s Guide To Embrace Sustainable Travel for a Greener, Cleaner, and More Responsible Planet

  • Viral
    Snake Inside Shirt Video: Terrifying Clip Shows Snake Crawling Into Man's Shirt, Safely Rescued; Old Video Goes Viral Again Snake Inside Shirt Video: Terrifying Clip Shows Snake Crawling Into Man's Shirt, Safely Rescued; Old Video Goes Viral Again
  • Festivals
    Eid al-Adha 2025 Wishes: Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and Netizens Extend Greetings of Bakrid Eid al-Adha 2025 Wishes: Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and Netizens Extend Greetings of Bakrid
  • Videos
    Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes, Bakrid Greetings and Happy Eid Ul-Adha Messages To Celebrate the Festival Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes, Bakrid Greetings and Happy Eid Ul-Adha Messages To Celebrate the Festival
    • Close
    Search

    US President Donald Trump Says Federal Government Will Step In and Solve the Problem in California, Calls Governor Gavin Newsom 'Newscum'

    Donald Trump also said that they will solve the problem of "RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved". His post came after protests erupted in Paramount, Los Angeles, following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Los Angeles, which resulted in multiple arrests on Friday, June 6.

    US President Donald Trump Says Federal Government Will Step In and Solve the Problem in California, Calls Governor Gavin Newsom 'Newscum'
    US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: PTI)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 08, 2025 07:38 AM IST

    Taking to Truth Social, US President Donald Trump attacked California Governor Gavin Newsom over the situation in California. In his post, the US President called the governor of California "Newscum". "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem," his post read. Donald Trump also said that they will solve the problem of "RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved". His post came after protests erupted in Paramount, Los Angeles, following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Los Angeles, which resulted in multiple arrests on Friday, June 6. Federal Govt Will Step In, Says Trump Amid Tensions in Los Angeles over Immigration Operations.

    Donald Trump Calls California Governor 'Newscum'

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    California California National Guard Donald Trump Gavin Newsom Ice' Karen Bass Los Angeles Newscum United States US
    You might also like
    American Tourist Dies After Drinking Ayahuasca During Shamanic Ritual at Peruvian Amazon Retreat; Multi-Organ Failure Blamed on Psychedelic Tea
    World

    American Tourist Dies After Drinking Ayahuasca During Shamanic Ritual at Peruvian Amazon Retreat; Multi-Organ Failure Blamed on Psychedelic Tea
    US President Donald Trump Says Federal Government Will Step In and Solve the Problem in California, Calls Governor Gavin Newsom 'Newscum'
    US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: PTI)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 08, 2025 07:38 AM IST

    Taking to Truth Social, US President Donald Trump attacked California Governor Gavin Newsom over the situation in California. In his post, the US President called the governor of California "Newscum". "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem," his post read. Donald Trump also said that they will solve the problem of "RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved". His post came after protests erupted in Paramount, Los Angeles, following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Los Angeles, which resulted in multiple arrests on Friday, June 6. Federal Govt Will Step In, Says Trump Amid Tensions in Los Angeles over Immigration Operations.

    Donald Trump Calls California Governor 'Newscum'

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    California California National Guard Donald Trump Gavin Newsom Ice' Karen Bass Los Angeles Newscum United States US
    You might also like
    American Tourist Dies After Drinking Ayahuasca During Shamanic Ritual at Peruvian Amazon Retreat; Multi-Organ Failure Blamed on Psychedelic Tea
    World

    American Tourist Dies After Drinking Ayahuasca During Shamanic Ritual at Peruvian Amazon Retreat; Multi-Organ Failure Blamed on Psychedelic Tea
    Khaby Lame Arrested: ICE Reportedly Detains TikTok Influencer Known for His Silent Comedic Videos in Las Vegas
    World

    Khaby Lame Arrested: ICE Reportedly Detains TikTok Influencer Known for His Silent Comedic Videos in Las Vegas
    Elon Musk Deletes Explosive Post Alleging Donald Trump’s Name in Jeffrey Epstein Files Amid Public Feud
    World

    Elon Musk Deletes Explosive Post Alleging Donald Trump’s Name in Jeffrey Epstein Files Amid Public Feud
    'Don't Have Any Plans. Somebody Made a Mistake': US President Donald Trump Says He Has No Plans To Speak to Elon Musk As Feud Continues (Watch Video)
    World

    'Don't Have Any Plans. Somebody Made a Mistake': US President Donald Trump Says He Has No Plans To Speak to Elon Musk As Feud Continues (Watch Video)
    World

    Khaby Lame Arrested: ICE Reportedly Detains TikTok Influencer Known for His Silent Comedic Videos in Las Vegas
    Elon Musk Deletes Explosive Post Alleging Donald Trump’s Name in Jeffrey Epstein Files Amid Public Feud
    World

    Elon Musk Deletes Explosive Post Alleging Donald Trump’s Name in Jeffrey Epstein Files Amid Public Feud
    'Don't Have Any Plans. Somebody Made a Mistake': US President Donald Trump Says He Has No Plans To Speak to Elon Musk As Feud Continues (Watch Video)
    World

    'Don't Have Any Plans. Somebody Made a Mistake': US President Donald Trump Says He Has No Plans To Speak to Elon Musk As Feud Continues (Watch Video)

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    nagaland state lottery result
    5000+K+ searches
    किसान
    500+K+ searches
    eenadu epaper
    2000+K+ searches
    activity
    200+K+ searches
    bahamas vs costa rica
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17Fatafat

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    nagaland state lottery result
    5000+K+ searches
    किसान
    500+K+ searches
    eenadu epaper
    2000+K+ searches
    activity
    200+K+ searches
    bahamas vs costa rica
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel