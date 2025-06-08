US President Donald Trump Says Federal Government Will Step In and Solve the Problem in California, Calls Governor Gavin Newsom 'Newscum'

Taking to Truth Social, US President Donald Trump attacked California Governor Gavin Newsom over the situation in California. In his post, the US President called the governor of California "Newscum". "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem," his post read. Donald Trump also said that they will solve the problem of "RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved". His post came after protests erupted in Paramount, Los Angeles, following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Los Angeles, which resulted in multiple arrests on Friday, June 6. World Environment Day 2025: Essential Tips and Beginner’s Guide To Embrace Sustainable Travel for a Greener, Cleaner, and More Responsible Planet
