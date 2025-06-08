US President Donald Trump Says Federal Government Will Step In and Solve the Problem in California, Calls Governor Gavin Newsom 'Newscum'

Taking to Truth Social, US President Donald Trump attacked California Governor Gavin Newsom over the situation in California. In his post, the US President called the governor of California "Newscum". "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem," his post read. Donald Trump also said that they will solve the problem of "RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved". His post came after protests erupted in Paramount, Los Angeles, following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Los Angeles, which resulted in multiple arrests on Friday, June 6. Federal Govt Will Step In, Says Trump Amid Tensions in Los Angeles over Immigration Operations.

Donald Trump Calls California Governor 'Newscum'

BREAKING: Trump post about situation in California, calls its governor 'Newscum'. pic.twitter.com/GLa2n4ziQ2 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)