A recent report claims that US President Biden has knowledge of the individual behind the cocaine incident in the White House last month. The report, relying on information from three security sources, suggests the person is linked to the "Biden family orbit" but not Hunter Biden, who has faced drug addiction issues. The Secret Service found about a gram of cocaine near the West Wing's executive entrance on July 2, with the agency denying any knowledge of the individual responsible. Did US President Joe Biden Fail To Recognise UK PM Rishi Sunak and Brush Him Aside? Here’s a Fact Check of the Viral Video.
UPDATE - Biden knows who brought cocaine into White House, report claims
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 9, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)