A recent report claims that US President Biden has knowledge of the individual behind the cocaine incident in the White House last month. The report, relying on information from three security sources, suggests the person is linked to the "Biden family orbit" but not Hunter Biden, who has faced drug addiction issues. The Secret Service found about a gram of cocaine near the West Wing's executive entrance on July 2, with the agency denying any knowledge of the individual responsible. Did US President Joe Biden Fail To Recognise UK PM Rishi Sunak and Brush Him Aside? Here’s a Fact Check of the Viral Video.