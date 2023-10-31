At the White House in the United States on Monday night, October 30, Secretary of State Antony Blinken dressed his four-year-old son as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a Halloween celebration with President Biden. US President Joe Biden handed a box of M&Ms bearing the presidential seal to the 'young' Zelensky, dressed in a dark green hoodie. Meanwhile, Blinken was accompanied by his wife, the White House Cabinet secretary for Biden, Evan Ryan, and their three-year-old daughter, who was decked up in the blue-and-yellow design of the Ukrainian flag. For the not-known,  Blinkin's grandfather, Moritz Blinken, was born in 1900 in the capital of Ukraine, which was then a part of the Russian empire. When he was 4 years old, his family came to the US. Similar to Zelensky, Blinken's ancestors were Jews from Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Says ‘We Are Deeply Concerned Over Russia’s Detention of Wall Street Journalist’.

