At the White House in the United States on Monday night, October 30, Secretary of State Antony Blinken dressed his four-year-old son as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a Halloween celebration with President Biden. US President Joe Biden handed a box of M&Ms bearing the presidential seal to the 'young' Zelensky, dressed in a dark green hoodie. Meanwhile, Blinken was accompanied by his wife, the White House Cabinet secretary for Biden, Evan Ryan, and their three-year-old daughter, who was decked up in the blue-and-yellow design of the Ukrainian flag. For the not-known, Blinkin's grandfather, Moritz Blinken, was born in 1900 in the capital of Ukraine, which was then a part of the Russian empire. When he was 4 years old, his family came to the US. Similar to Zelensky, Blinken's ancestors were Jews from Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Says ‘We Are Deeply Concerned Over Russia’s Detention of Wall Street Journalist’.

Antony Blinken Dresses Son as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

The children of the US Secretary of State, Antony #Blinken, celebrated Halloween by dressing up as the President of Ukraine, #Zelensky, and in the colors of the Ukrainian flag🎃🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/d6jIvt5PbC — KyivPost (@KyivPost) October 31, 2023

For a Halloween trick-or-treat event held at the White House on Oct. 30, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s son appeared to be dressed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while his daughter’s costume was in Ukrainian national colors. Blinken, his wife Evan Ryan, and… pic.twitter.com/iCHS3aKysS — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 31, 2023

Antony Blinken Dresses Daughter in Ukrainian Flag-Themed Costume For Halloween

The children of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken came to the White House on Halloween in costumes in support of Ukraine: Blinken's daughter wore a dress in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and the son, allegedly, wore a Zelenskyy costume. pic.twitter.com/M24cVu3ift — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 31, 2023

At the #Halloween celebration, Blinken dressed his son in a Zelensky costume, and his daughter in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.#HalloweenCosplay #halloweencostume pic.twitter.com/wzPOrlWuxj — Devana 🇺🇦 (@DevanaUkraine) October 31, 2023

