In a horrific incident that took place in the United States, a mob of at least 40 teens allegedly attacked off-duty Marines in California. Multiple videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. As per reports, the incident took place after the Marines asked the teens to stop lighting fireworks on a California beach. Reportedly, the off-duty marines were allegedly attacked by a mob of teens in San Clemente, California. Reports suggest that the altercation began after one of the marines was hit in the face by debris from the fireworks. Following this, the US Marines were reportedly stomped on by a group of teenagers. US Shocker: 74-Year-Old Indian-American Man Kills Daughter-in-Law in California Over Divorce Plan With His Son; Arrested.

Marines Attacked by Mob of Teens in San Clemente, California

Two Marines were attacked by a mob of teens in San Clemente, California. The altercation began after one of the Marines was hit in the face by debris from fireworks. The Marines were then stomped on by the group of between 30-50 teenagers. pic.twitter.com/vT9TLoA318 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 30, 2023

Marines Attacked by a Mob of 50 on Memorial Day

3 Marines attacked by a mob of 50 on Memorial Day in Gavin Newsom’s California. pic.twitter.com/eo6g1cPmZ0 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 30, 2023

This is brutal

3 Marines attacked by mob in sleepy San Clemente. This is brutal. More details here.https://t.co/aHs946PlAEpic.twitter.com/DjsRpEaKnh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 30, 2023

