US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar about the recent developments in Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Blinken said he had a 'productive call' with Jaishankar today about Afghanistan and both leaders agreed to continue the close coordination.

On August 17, Jaishankar had tweeted saying that he had discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with Blinken and both leaders underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul.

Productive call with @DrSJaishankar today about Afghanistan. We agreed to continue our close coordination. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 20, 2021

