A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrating the launch of outdoor pool season with the annual "Jump In" event. The viral clip shows Muriel Bowser jumping into the pool and enjoying the water. Speaking at the event, the Washington, DC Mayor said that summer in DC means coming together in "our parks, pools, and spray parks". "We're proud to offer safe, free, and fun spaces for everyone to stay active, connect with neighbours, and beat the heat," she added.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Celebrates Launch of Outdoor Pool Season

NEW: Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrates the launch of outdoor pool season with the annual 'Jump In' event. Wow. Very cool. "In DC, summer means coming together in our parks, pools, and spray parks," she said. "We’re proud to offer safe, free, and fun spaces for… pic.twitter.com/4KhR3F7X5j — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 24, 2025

