US Wildfire Videos: Smokehouse Creek Fire Becomes Texas's Largest-Ever Wildfire, Emergency Responders Struggle

Texas emergency responders battle to contain the blaze, now scorching over a million acres and leaving one person dead. Fueled by winter heat and fierce winds, the fire rages out of control in the state's northern area. Texas A&M Forest Service reports five major fires, with Smokehouse Creek now covering a record 1,075,000 acres and only three per cent contained. Governor Greg Abbott declares a disaster in 60 counties, freeing up resources for firefighting efforts. US Wildfire: Rapidly Moving Fire in Texas Panhandle Grows to Nearly 800 Square Miles, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Smokehouse Creek Fire

The Smokehouse Creek Fire is now the second largest in Texas state history at over 850,000 acres. That’s just 57,000 acres short of being the largest wildfire ever in Texas. Stay tuned.pic.twitter.com/WDy65dk6hi — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 29, 2024

⚠️ Texas wildfires continue to grow. Now at historic levels, having consumed nearly 1M acres! Pray for Texas. 🇨🇱🙏 pic.twitter.com/Pnte68LYIH — ⚜️💎 Queen Katerina💎⚜️ (@QueenDarbyy) February 29, 2024

Texas's Largest-Ever Wildfire

Footage captured by Texas residents on the ground and by a drone in the air shows the scale of destruction left by the deadly Smokehouse Creek Fire, now the largest wildfire in state history. https://t.co/696aFULoQo pic.twitter.com/gaD0EcipZH — ABC News (@ABC) February 29, 2024

