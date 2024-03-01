US Wildfire Videos: Smokehouse Creek Fire Becomes Texas's Largest-Ever Wildfire, Emergency Responders Struggle

Texas emergency responders battle to contain the blaze, now scorching over a million acres and leaving one person dead.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 01, 2024 11:11 AM IST

Texas emergency responders battle to contain the blaze, now scorching over a million acres and leaving one person dead. Fueled by winter heat and fierce winds, the fire rages out of control in the state's northern area. Texas A&M Forest Service reports five major fires, with Smokehouse Creek now covering a record 1,075,000 acres and only three per cent contained. Governor Greg Abbott declares a disaster in 60 counties, freeing up resources for firefighting efforts. US Wildfire: Rapidly Moving Fire in Texas Panhandle Grows to Nearly 800 Square Miles, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Smokehouse Creek Fire 

Texas's Largest-Ever Wildfire

