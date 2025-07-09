A massive wildfire near Marseille, southern France, has left over 100 people injured and forced the temporary closure of the city’s airport amid intense firefighting efforts. Sparked by a burning car, the blaze spread rapidly, scorching more than 720 hectares and pushing thick smoke into urban areas. Strong winds and dry conditions from a recent heatwave worsened the crisis, with local officials describing the situation as “guerrilla warfare” against fire. Over 1,000 firefighters have been deployed, battling multiple fronts near Marseille and Narbonne. Train services were disrupted, and residents were briefly ordered to stay indoors. The fire's intensity has since reduced, though containment efforts continue. France: 2 Orcas and 12 Dolphins Languish in Algae-Filled Pools in Abandoned Marine Park (Watch Video).

Wildfire in France:

🇫🇷 MARSEILLE BURNS - 1,000 FIREFIGHTERS VS A WALL OF FIRE AND SMOKE A wildfire sparked by a burning car has turned into a full-scale disaster in southern France - torching 720+ hectares, damaging homes, and choking Marseille under a blanket of smoke. The local mayor called it… https://t.co/8AB1YTvqce pic.twitter.com/woAaQRYME4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 9, 2025

Marseille Wildfire Forces Airport Closure:

A wildfire in southern France forced Marseille airport to close and interrupted train traffic as the blaze spread rapidly to the edges of the southern French city. Several forest fires have raged in recent days in southern France, fanning out at speed due to wind and parched… pic.twitter.com/I282WOAWDT — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 9, 2025

Firefighters Battle Massive Flames in France:

#Marseille fire turning the city into an apocalyptic view. Ash falling from the sky as smoke fills the streets pic.twitter.com/ykYXric9qm — h (@zwaigy) July 8, 2025

