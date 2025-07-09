A massive wildfire near Marseille, southern France, has left over 100 people injured and forced the temporary closure of the city’s airport amid intense firefighting efforts. Sparked by a burning car, the blaze spread rapidly, scorching more than 720 hectares and pushing thick smoke into urban areas. Strong winds and dry conditions from a recent heatwave worsened the crisis, with local officials describing the situation as “guerrilla warfare” against fire. Over 1,000 firefighters have been deployed, battling multiple fronts near Marseille and Narbonne. Train services were disrupted, and residents were briefly ordered to stay indoors. The fire's intensity has since reduced, though containment efforts continue. France: 2 Orcas and 12 Dolphins Languish in Algae-Filled Pools in Abandoned Marine Park (Watch Video).

