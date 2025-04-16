Linda Anthony, a 52-year-old US Postal Service worker from Chicago, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding nearly USD 45,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. According to prosecutors, she falsely claimed to operate a business to secure a USD 20,830 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, and also collected a USD 10,000 disaster loan and USD 13,866 in unemployment benefits while still employed by USPS. Anthony faces multiple felony charges, including theft, fraud, and forgery. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison. US: 3 Women Dine and Dash at Restaurant in Chicago After Making Online Reservation, Brag About Incident on Social Media (Watch Video).

USPS Worker Busted for USD 45K Pandemic Fraud

