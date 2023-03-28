In an unfortunate incident took place in the United States, at least seven students were killed in a school shooting incident that took place on Monday at an elementary school in Nashville. According to reports, the shooter, who was identified to be a young female, is also dead. Police officials said that the suspect had entered the school building through a side door entrance and was confronted on the second floor of the Church and was killed by the Nashville Police. Here's the list of the victims of the Nashville school shooting and the deceased include Evelyn Dieckhaus (9), Hallie Scruggs (9), William Kinney (9), Cynthia Peak (61), Katherine Koonce (60) and Mike Hill (61). US Shooting: Seven Students Killed After Gunman Opens Fire at Nashville Elementary School; Shooter Dead.

List of Victims of Nashville School Shooting

