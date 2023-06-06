The Nova Kakhovka dam was destroyed on Tuesday, leading to major flooding of the Dnipro River. A drone caught the water-filled region on camera as flood waters entered residential areas in Southern Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the dam blow-up. Kyiv has warned that the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam would have “catastrophic consequences”. Nova Kakhovka Dam 'Blast' Video Real or Fake? Old CCTV Footage of Blowing Up of Bridge Across Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Station Goes Viral With False Claim.

Flooding of Dnipro River

Flooding of the Dnipro river in southern Ukraine after Kakhovka dam breach.pic.twitter.com/mLhIRxQDwH — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 6, 2023

