A huge dam in the Russian-controlled area of southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, leading to flash flooding in adjoining areas. Ukraine and Nato have blamed Russia for the Nova Kakhovka Dam blow-up, but Russian authorities have denied the claim and instead said Ukrainians are behind the explosion. Amid all this, a CCTV video showing the moment that the Nova Kakhovka dam was blown up surfaced on social media. The footage soon went viral. However, it turned out to be fake. According to a Twitter handle named War in Ukraine that gives out news regarding the Russia-Ukraine War, the CCTV video is an old one. As per them, the incident happened last year, and they claimed that they published it on November 12, 2022. Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine Destroyed, Dozens of Towns Face Risk of Flooding as Reservoir Quickly Emptying Out Into Dnipro (See Pics and Videos).

Video That Went Viral:

Fact Check:

#UkraineWar #Ukraine #Russia ⚠️ This video currently circulating on the internet is an old video. We already published it on November 12, 2022: https://t.co/lkls1vbKVU Important: there is no confirmation that the frames are relevant. We are waiting for official information! The… pic.twitter.com/hwzNBBITpR — 🛰️ War in Ukraine 🍉 (@EUFreeCitizen) June 6, 2023

