A speeding ambulance crashed into a truck on the airport road in Jordan's capital Amman. The truck had already crashed and knocked down a pedestrian bridge on Monday. In the video, it can be seen that the driver tried to stop the ambulance by pressing the brakes, but he failed.

Watch Video:

What an accident! A truck hit and downed a pedestrian bridge at Airport Road in Amman, Jordan then a high speed ambulance rammed on the truck.#Jordan #Amman pic.twitter.com/db2gqJJ8wV — Meena Kasim (@MeenaKasim) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)