In an unfortunate incident that took place in United States, a woman pushed a three-year-old girl onto railway tracks at Portland station in Oregon. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place on December 28. In the six-second video clip, a woman can be seen pushing a toddler onto the train tracks at Portland station. Reports also suggest that the accused was arrested after the incident came to light. Video: US Plane Stolen From Tupelo Airport Lands Safely in Fields near Ashland; Pilot in Custody.

Watch Video:

On Dec. 28 at the Gateway Transit Center in Portland, OR, a person shoved a toddler face-first into the train tracks. The suspect was apprehended. Antifa & far-left activists in the city have argued against police patrolling public transport, saying it endangers people. pic.twitter.com/uGBBMIraH1 — The Modern Patriot (@ModernPatriotWi) December 30, 2022

