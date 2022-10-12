In a video that has gone viral on social media, the wheels of a a Boeing Aircraft departing Italy can be seen falling off as the airplane takes off. In the 15-second video clip, one can see the wheels of the aircraft falling off as the airplane takes off from Italy. According to reports, the massive wheel fell off a Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft which was laving from Italy’s Taranto. Reports also said that despite the malfunction, the airplane landed safely in the US. Green Sky Over Northern Canada! NASA Shares Breathtaking Viral Picture of Auroras Taken Over Night Sky That Will Make You Say Wow.

Wheels of Boeing Dreamlifter Aircraft Fall Off in Italy

WATCH - Wheel Falls Off Boeing Aircraft Departing Italy The massive wheel was filmed nonchalantly falling off of a Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft departing Italy’s Taranto. Despite the malfunction the plane landed safely in the US.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/qLelcEAfFj — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 12, 2022

No One Was Hurt During the Incident

In Italy, during takeoff, a 100-kilogram wheel flew off from a cargo Boeing. Despite this, the plane did not return to the airport and landed safely in the United States. No one was hurt during the incident. @Aviator_hardeep pic.twitter.com/10I02aJaks — Captain Singh, FICArb, 73K (@captsingh) October 12, 2022

