Astrophotographer Kwon O Chul clicked a mesmerising picture of the green Northern Lights, that is going crazy viral online. The image of the cosmic wonder was shared by NASA that was clicked at nighttime in Northern Canada. The enthralling photograph of Auroras has been released as the 'Astronomy image of the day.' A multinational project called The World At Night (TWAN) showcases spectacular images of the stunning sky occurrence. Green Lights Illuminate Scotland Sky! Dazzling Pictures and Videos of Aurora Borealis Go Viral as Stargazers Enjoy the Spectacular Phenomenon.

See Pic Of Incredible Northern Light!

Auroras over Northern Canada - 📷: Kwon, O Chul (TWAN) pic.twitter.com/oeXWXuZ4R7 — 𝙲𝚘𝚜𝚖𝚘𝚜 (@observedcosmos) October 10, 2022

