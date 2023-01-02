A video has emerged on social media that shows a deliberated attempt of a car driver to run a cyclist off the road after being stuck behind him. The incident took place on a countryside road near Botley, Hampshire in England. The video was recorded by cyclist Nick Jones as he had been cycling in the middle of the road to avoid riding through deep puddles. However, due to this, the car could not overtake him. Angry over this, the driver started doing petty acts after managing to get past Jones. Helicopter Collision in Australia Videos: Two Helicopters Collide in Air Near Sea World Theme Park in Main Beach, Four Killed.

Angry Driver Trying To Run Cyclist Off Road:

