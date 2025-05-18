A powerful Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupted in Indonesia today, May 18, sending ash plumes soaring up to 30,000 feet into the sky. The dramatic eruption was captured on video, showing the volcanic ash billowing forcefully from the crater, followed by thick grey clouds covering the surrounding sky. The video was shot from a distance, showing the intensity of the eruption. Acting on the eruption. The authorities asked residents living near the volcano to maintain a distance of at least 6 Km and raised the aviation colour code to Red, signalling a severe hazard to air traffic. More details are awaited as authorities monitor the situation closely. Volcano Eruption Caught on Camera in Indonesia: Mount Ibu on Halmahera Island Erupts in North Maluku Province, Spews Hot Lava and Smoke Into the Air (Watch Video).

Lewotobi Laki-laki Volcano Erupts in Indonesia

👀 Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano in Indonesia had a significant eruption today sending ash soaring up to 9 km (30,000 ft) into the sky. Authorities raised the Aviation Color Code to Red, and locals have been warned to stay at least 6 km away from the summit. pic.twitter.com/v8s4YzPG6V — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) May 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)