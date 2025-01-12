A video going viral on social media shows a volcano erupting in Indonesia and spewing hot lava and smoke. The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday, January 11. Officials said that the volcano eruption spewed hot lava and released a column of smoke and ash four kilometres into the air. Mount Ibu, on Halmahera island in North Maluku province, erupted at 7:45 PM central Indonesia time (1145 GMT), thereby sending a tall flaming column soaring into the sky. Saltwater Crocodiles in Indonesia Are Fake Drowning to Lure Humans Into Water? Viral Video Claiming the Reptile’s ‘Hunting Strategy’ Sparks Reactions Online (Watch).

Volcano Erupts in Indonesia

JUST IN - Volcano erupts in Indonesia, spews hot lava and smoke https://t.co/mzhS5sXz3I pic.twitter.com/2TH7czuegS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)