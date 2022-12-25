Christmas 2022 is being celebrated around the world with great fervor. People dressed as Santa Claus are seen distributing gifts to kids around the globe. However in Venice, Santa Claus has swapped hi sleigh for Gondolas at Venice's annual Christmas regatta. And in Japan's Tokyo, Santa Claus rode on Harley-Davidson bikes to deliver toys and candy to kids at children’s homes. Christmas 2022: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Organises Santa Claus Water Scooter Ride in Bhopal on Christmas Eve.

Watch: Santa Claus Riding Gondolas and Harley Davidson to Deliver Gifts to Children

WATCH: Santa Claus swapped his sleigh for gondolas at Venice’s annual Christmas regatta, while in Tokyo, Santas rode on Harley-Davidson bikes to deliver toys and candy to kids at children’s homes 🎅 pic.twitter.com/BBRPECaI4F — Reuters (@Reuters) December 25, 2022

