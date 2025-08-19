Waymo, a Google parent Alphabet-owned autonomous driving tech company, has started testing its new robotaxi (self-driving taxi) in the United States. According to a user on X, the Waymo robotaxi was spotted testing in Philadelphia. The details of the new model include 13 cameras, six radars and 4 LiDARs. The latest Waymo robotaxi also had heaters, wipers, and sprayers to keep the sensors clean. Volkswagen Subscription Plan for Speed: VW Puts Horsepower Behind Subscription Paywall, ID.3 Owners Must Pay Netflix-Style Fee To Unlock Full 228bhp.

Waymo's New Robotaxi Spotted in Philadelphia City in the United States

Waymo’s new robotaxi with their sixth-generation hardware spotted testing in Philadelphia. • 13 cameras • 6 radars • 4 LiDARs • Heaters, wipers and sprayers for sensors to keep them clean pic.twitter.com/M2IDYDXokL — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 19, 2025

